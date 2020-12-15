ArmLur.am: Second Armenian prosecutor resigns

A little while ago, ArmLur.am was informed that Senior Prosecutor of the Department for Crimes against Property at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Rafael Gevorgyan has also submitted his resignation letter.
In its previous edition, Zhoghovurd Daily had reported that things aren’t going smoothly at the Prosecutor General’s Office either, and many prosecutors have already addressed the Prosecutor General and informed that they are even preparing to submit resignation letters since they don’t want to execute unlawful orders.
Head of the Department for Crimes against Public Health Raphael Khachatryan has also resigned.