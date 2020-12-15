Armenia FM, new Ambassador of Belarus discuss enrichment of bilateral agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian today received newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus Aleksandr Konyuk, who presented the copies of his Letters of Credence, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Congratulating Konyuk on assuming the mission, Minister Aivazian voiced hope that the newly appointed Ambassador would contribute to the strengthening and development of Armenian-Belarusian relations.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the actions to be taken to enrich the bilateral agenda of Armenia and Belarus and further intensify the dialogue at different levels. They also attached importance to the expansion of the mutually beneficial cooperation on international platforms, including within the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.