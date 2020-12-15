News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia FM, new Ambassador of Belarus discuss enrichment of bilateral agenda
Armenia FM, new Ambassador of Belarus discuss enrichment of bilateral agenda
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian today received newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus Aleksandr Konyuk, who presented the copies of his Letters of Credence, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Congratulating Konyuk on assuming the mission, Minister Aivazian voiced hope that the newly appointed Ambassador would contribute to the strengthening and development of Armenian-Belarusian relations.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the actions to be taken to enrich the bilateral agenda of Armenia and Belarus and further intensify the dialogue at different levels. They also attached importance to the expansion of the mutually beneficial cooperation on international platforms, including within the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: West continues to try to hinder Russia's cooperation with other states
The Russian foreign minister also...
 Armenia FM Ara Aivazian meets with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas
The parties touched upon the...
 Armenia PM considers ruling out of provocation, exchange of POWs and bodies of casualties a priority
Pashinyan attended and addressed the online meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization…
 Putin: Events in Nagorno-Karabakh have complicated the situation in CSTO
With the participation of a CSTO member state…
 CSTO FMs’ meeting to be held on December 1, as videoconference
Armenia is also a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization…
 Lavrov: Collective Security Council meeting at CSTO leaders’ level to take place in coming days
To note, Armenia is also a member in the CSTO…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos