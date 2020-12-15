Opposition member announces upcoming demonstrations demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

We will continue our march from Grigor Lusavorich Street (the square near the Circus) tomorrow at 5 p.m. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) political party in Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan declared during the short rally following the “March for Dignity” at France Square in Yerevan.
Saghatelyan added that he and the other participants of the march will march to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Police and the National Security Service. “When we gather in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office, we will call on the latter to bring a charge against Nikol Pashinyan and detain him under the article of treason within the scope of the launched criminal case. We will also hold a march on Thursday, and on Saturday we will hold a rally and a march for mourning. We will achieve our goal in the next few days,” Saghatelyan said, after which the attendees started chanting “Nikol traitor”.
This marked the end of today’s demonstration of the opposition.