Artur Vanetsyan: Representatives of National Security Service know about several Pashinyan-Aliyev meetings

Touching upon the question about Nikol Pashinyan selling Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Azerbaijan for $5,000,000,000, leader of opposition Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan today told reporters that he doesn’t think it’s correct for him to disclose information that he had received while serving as director of the National Security Service and added that he will decide when he will disclose the information and to what extent.
Vanetsyan stated that he has officially ensured the operational communication between Nikol Pashinyan and the leader of Azerbaijan. “There have been several meetings, including a meeting in Dubai. All representatives of the National Security Service of Armenia are aware of those meetings, and all the issues have been discussed during sessions of the council of the National Security Service. That’s all I can say.”
Vanetsyan said there is an instituted criminal case under the article of abuse of official position, adding that there will be an investigation, after which there will be answers regarding the start, course and results of the war.
Asked if Nikol Pashinyan will be the accused, Vanetsyan said he definitely will.