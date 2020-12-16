Fauci calls on Biden to be vaccinated for coronavirus as soon as possible

Top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible, AP reported.

Fauci said, “For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can.”

The top US infectious disease expert added he would like to see Biden “fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”

Anthony Fauci added that while incumbent President Donald Trump probably still has antibodies to the virus that will protect him for at least several months, he should get the vaccine as well to be “doubly sure.” Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early October.