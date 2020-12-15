Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan encouraging Armenophobia for years led to cruelties against Artsakh-Armenians

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today received former Mayor of Lyon, doctor Kevork Kepenekian and Head of the Mother-Child Program of Merieux Foundation, doctor Khelil Etou.
During the meeting, Tatoyan talked about the atrocities that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed between September and November, as well as their cruelties and tortures against servicemen and civilians.
According to the Ombudsman, the fact that the peaceful population of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was targeted and that banned weapons were used against them, the engagement of terrorist mercenaries, Armenophobia and widespread atrocities, inhuman treatment and cruelties attest to Azerbaijan’s ongoing policy of carrying out ethnic cleansing through terrorists’ methods in Artsakh. Tatoyan emphasized that he has concluded that this is all due to the fact that Armenophobia and the murder of Armenians has been encouraged for years and those who murdered the Armenians have received state awards.