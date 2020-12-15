Turkey, Azerbaijan intend to build natural gas pipeline in Nakhchivan

Ministers of Energy of Turkey and Azerbaijan Fatih Donmez and Parviz Shahbazov today signed a memorandum of understanding on natural gas supply from Turkey to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic during a signing ceremony in Ankara, RIA Novosti reported.
“The Turkey-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline will be built as continuation of the natural gas pipeline leading to the city of Igdir. It will start in Igdir and end in Sadarak, and the Turkish portion will be 85 kilometers long,” Dyonmez said during the signing ceremony.
According to him, 500,000,000 cubic meters of natural gas will be supplied through the pipeline every year.