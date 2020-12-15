Russia MOD: Ceasefire regime is maintained along entire length of line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh

During today’s briefing, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Major General Igor Konashenkov declared that the ceasefire regime is maintained along the entire length of the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh monitors the situation and observes maintenance of the ceasefire regime round-the-clock. The ceasefire regime is maintained along the entire length of the line of contact,” he said, adding that another 566 people have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia in the past day and that a total of 39,700 refugees have returned during the peacekeeping operation.