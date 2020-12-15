Karabakh President: Decision to extradite 2 Azerbaijani saboteurs made upon consent of Smbat Tsakanyan's parents

The decision to extradite the two Azerbaijani saboteurs — Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev — was made after receiving the consent of the parents of Smbat Tsakanyan following a comprehensive discussion. President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan posted this on his Facebook page, adding the report of Public Television of Artsakh in which Tsakanyan’s parents give their consent.
“Taking into consideration the concerns expressed by certain media outlets, on social networks and within political circles, I deem it necessary to let the public know the motives behind the decision to extradite the two saboteurs — Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev. The decision was made after receiving the consent of the parents of Smbat Tsakanyan following a comprehensive discussion.
This decision, which requires a sense of responsibility, helped not only bring the first group of prisoners of war back, but will also guarantee the return of more prisoners of war. I express deep gratitude to Mekhak and Karine Tsakanyan, the parents of Smbat Tsakanyan, for their responsibility and high level of civic consciousness,” Haroutyunyan wrote.