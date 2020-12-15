News
Vanadzor State University demands resignation of Armenia PM and cabinet
Vanadzor State University demands resignation of Armenia PM and cabinet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Employees of Vanadzor State University have issued a statement demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister of Armenia and his cabinet.

In their statement, they mention the war unleashed by Turkey and Azerbaijan and the Armenian political authorities’ inadequate actions, adding that Vanadzor State University views the November 9 statement that Nikol Pashinyan secretly signed with the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan as a humiliating document for the Armenian people.

The University also demands the formation of an ad-hoc government of national accord, urges the deputies of the National Assembly to be loyal to the interests that are supreme for statehood and call on the society to unite around the idea of statehood.
