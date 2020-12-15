Armenia ruling party MP drops mandate

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Aram Khachatryan has dropped his mandate.
He posted on his Facebook page that he expresses gratitude to the government, the National Assembly, the My Step faction and opposition MPs for the cooperation and to the people for their trust.
A few days ago, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Aram Khachatryan, elected from Lori Province, posted on his Facebook page that he will drop his mandate and serve as a government official. Rumor has it that he will become the governor of Lori Province, and Governor of Lori Province Andrey Ghukasyan will resign tomorrow.