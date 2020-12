Spokesperson of the former Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Yana Avanesyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The Azerbaijanis have advanced in the direction of Hin Shen, Mets Shen and Yeghtsahogh villages of Shushi district and are demanding that the villagers leave their homes.

Don’t you have anything to say, Arayik Haroutyunyan and Nikol Pashinyan?”

The Azerbaijanis have surrounded the Hin Shen village of Shushi district.