Trump continues to challenge presidential election results in court
Trump continues to challenge presidential election results in court
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump continues to challenge the recent presidential election results in court, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in response to a question about the president's response to the Electoral College voting results that confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden, VOA reported.

Trump has refused to accept the presidential victory of Biden who is set to take office on January 20.

When asked how Trump reacted to the Electoral College voting results, McEnany said he continued to appeal to the courts.
