Newspaper: Details come in from meeting between Armenia PM, parliament majority faction

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily has learned details from the meeting between RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and members of the [majority] My Step faction of the National Assembly.

The authorities have begun to work hard on the amendments to be made to the Electoral Code.

And, yesterday, according to our information, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mainly spoke, presented how he envisions the [aforesaid] amendments to be made, said that he is more in favor of a full proportional [representation] electoral system, eliminating the rating [representation] electoral system.

(…) however, according to our information, the problem is that although these meetings are regular, the situation within the [My Step] faction is difficult, as there is a segment [among the faction] that believes that the authorities cannot change the [current unhappy] mood in the country in any way, and they believe concrete steps need to be taken to overcome the crisis in the country; but they say it gently, with insinuations, and very carefully.

But, in any case, there was a voicing in the [ruling political] team that the mood of the people will not change with the amendments to be made to the Electoral Code, and that it is necessary to announce in the near future the holding of early parliamentary elections.