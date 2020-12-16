News
Newspaper: Relevant bodies do not provide any explanation about Karabakh villages that passed to Azerbaijan
Newspaper: Relevant bodies do not provide any explanation about Karabakh villages that passed to Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Yesterday the media broke the said news that Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher villages of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] passed to the enemy once and for all.

The RA relevant bodies do not provide any explanation on this.

We asked [Artsakh] NA [National Assembly] MP Davit Galstyan, a fellow party member of Artsakh NSC [National Security Council] Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan, whether they know in Artsakh why those communities were surrendered to the enemy. "You should ask that question to [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan and [Artsakh President] Arayik Haroutyunyan, one of whom gave consent, and the other signed the disgraceful statement, but today they cannot keep any point of it. (…).”

And does Vitaly Balasanyan, who now collaborates with Arayik Haroutyunyan, has received a position, not bear responsibility in the issue of these two communities? Galstyan said that (…) he did not talk to Balasanyan. "I do not know whether Vitaly Balasanyan bears responsibility or not for observing the clauses of that agreement; I am not aware (…)."

Galstyan did not respond to the remark that [now] being part of the [Artsakh] government, [Vitaly Balasanyan] has already assumed responsibility; he [Davit Galstyan] only said: "I did not talk to him, that's why I say I do not know anything."
