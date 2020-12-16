News
Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Democratic Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their November 3 election victories, Reuters reported.

In remarks on the Senate floor, McConnell acknowledged the Democrats’ win of the White House following Monday’s formal result issued by the Electoral College.

Hours after speaking with Mitch McConnell and vowing to try to work together, Joe Biden urged Georgians on Tuesday to oust McConnell as majority leader by electing the two Democratic candidates in January 5 Senate runoffs.

Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are challenging Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively.
