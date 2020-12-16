Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh take humanitarian aid to Martakert town

The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] have delivered humanitarian packages of food and basic necessities to the city of Martakert, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

These food and basic necessities were handed to the refugees who have returned to their homes, and to the other needy residents of this settlement. Several hundred families have received these humanitarian packages.

In addition, the restoration of vital infrastructure facilities continues, with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, in the war-torn regions of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also, specialists from the medical detachments of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue to provide medical assistance to the population in the capital Stepanakert and Martakert. So far, Russian military doctors have provided medical care to 529 people, including 63 children.

To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.