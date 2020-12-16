Axios: Biden considering some well-known Republicans for US Commerce secretary

1,098 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh Defense Army: Contact is lost with personnel of several combat positions

Fauci calls on Biden to be vaccinated for coronavirus as soon as possible

Newspaper: Details come in from meeting between Armenia PM, parliament majority faction

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh take humanitarian aid to Martakert town

Newspaper: Relevant bodies do not provide any explanation about Karabakh villages that passed to Azerbaijan

Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Democratic Joe Biden on US presidential election victory

Trump continues to challenge presidential election results in court

Artsakh presidential spokesman: Hin Shen village has been unblocked

Armenia MOD to make statement on capture of Armenian soldiers soon

Azerbaijanis advance towards villages of Shushi, demand that villagers leave homes

Armenia ruling party MP drops mandate

Russian peacekeepers prohibit Azerbaijani reporter's entry into Dadivank Monastery

Vanadzor State University demands resignation of Armenia PM and cabinet

Karabakh President: Decision to extradite 2 Azerbaijani saboteurs made upon consent of Smbat Tsakanyan's parents

Russia MOD: Ceasefire regime is maintained along entire length of line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia environment minister appoints spokesperson

Turkey, Azerbaijan intend to build natural gas pipeline in Nakhchivan

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan encouraging Armenophobia for years led to cruelties against Artsakh-Armenians

Digest, 15.12.20: 44 POWs return to Armenia, latest on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Artur Vanetsyan: Representatives of National Security Service know about several Pashinyan-Aliyev meetings

Rumor circulates that Turkey will push US from Incirlik air base after sanctions

Opposition member announces upcoming demonstrations demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Ankara accuses Athens of attempted intimidation

Armenia FM, new Ambassador of Belarus discuss enrichment of bilateral agenda

Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan's Office has new department head

ArmLur.am: Second Armenian prosecutor resigns

Russian analysts consider further escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh possible

Armenia Central Bank: Inflation won't exceed 4%, there will be 7.2% economic downturn

NATO countries disagreeing with Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty

Azerbaijan hands over Narek Sardaryan to Armenia

Central Bank: Investment opportunities in Armenia in the medium term assessed positively

Vazgen Manukyan: Economic situation in Armenia is devastating

Armenia ruling party MP: Second round of exchange of POWs to start very soon

Armenia Parliament Speaker and Armenian political party leader discuss developments in the country

Hungarian Parliament passes law banning adoption by same-sex couples

Central Bank chief: Low economic activity, weak domestic demand will remain in Armenia

Armenia Central Bank head: I don't know what will happen to the exchange rates

Why is USD exchange rate rising in Armenia?

Citizens holding 'march for dignity' in Yerevan, demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation (LIVE)

Prices of certain products might go up in Armenia in the short run

Central Bank Governor: Armenia records 1.6% inflation in past 12 months

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

Armenian newspaper: Artur Vanetsyan on Nikol Pashinyan and sale of Artsakh for $5,000,000,000

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with United Labor Party leader

Armenia opposition candidate for PM: Current situation is more terrible than it seems

Court hearing over case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials postponed again

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Lori to resign Wednesday

Opposition MPs meet with locals of Armenia's Martuni, Vardenis, Sotk and surrounding communities

Medal for Combat Service posthumously bestowed to 22 Armenian servicemen

Opposition Homeland Salvation Movement coordinator presents schedule of protests for Pashinyan's resignation

Opposition's candidate for PM: Very few people in Armenia think freely

Armenia ex-premier Karapetyan: I hope PM Pashinyan will find courage to decide to leave office

Armen Sarkissian meets with ARF-D leadership

Armenia economy minister: Amulsar gold mine operator may become top taxpayer

Karabakh President to deliver video message tomorrow

Bitcoin prices rising moderately

Armenia PM Pashinyan makes new appointment

Armenia premier meets with family members of soldiers, civilians in Azerbaijan captivity

Head of department of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office resigns

Vazgen Manukyan: New phase of development will begin in Armenia if Homeland Salvation Movement succeeds

Nikol Pashinyan arrives in parliament, escorted by several bodyguards

Picket concludes in front of Yerevan Municipality

Armenia PM to have closed meeting in parliament

Economy minister to US envoy: Armenian-American economic relations will become more active

US State Department says they did not coordinate Turkish sanctions with EU

Demonstration is held outside Yerevan city hall

Artsakh Shushi Region’s Nor Shen, Hin Shen villages continue to be under Azerbaijan blockade

Artsakh Hadrut Region’s Hin Tagher community is also handed over to Azerbaijan, says village mayor

Armenia's Armavir Province has new deputy governor

Google employees to work from home until September 2021

Armenia ex-ruling party MP to not be arrested

Armenia government had submitted request to ECHR to apply interim measure for 26 of 44 returned captives

Armenia court invalidates administrative acts on rejecting advertisement of ex-President Kocharyan's book

Relatives of those missing in Artsakh war picketing in front of Armenia MOD

Hayastan All Armenian Fund makes decisions on money allocated to Armenia

Armenia environment minister, Lithuania Ambassador discuss cooperation in regard to forest policy

Iran condemns US sanctions on Turkey

Catholicos Aram I declares 2021 "Year of Artsakh"

Group of youth protesting outside Armenia government building

Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with Russia-based Armenian businessmen

EU agrees on € 5.1 billion disease prevention program

438 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Over 500 refugees return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh in one day

Karabakh Ombudsman: There are still many missing POWs, dozens of civilians

World oil prices dropping

Newspaper: Vitaly Balasanyan’s appointment as Artsakh Security Council chief leads to interesting developments

Biden surpasses Trump in number of Electoral College votes

Newspaper: Armenia ambassadors are instructed to "calm down" diaspora

Footage of Armenian captives returning to Armenia is published

Names of returned Armenian captives are announced

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement on results of their visits to Armenia, Azerbaijan

Rustam Muradov: 12 people were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia

Relatives of Armenian prisoners gather near military airport (PHOTOS)

Mayor confirms reports on shooting by Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Agarak region

Russian plane lands at military airport delivering 44 Armenian prisoners

44 Armenian prisoners to be delivered to Armenia soon

US imposes sanctions on Turkey amid purchase of Russian S-400 missile system

828 bodies of Armenian military personnel found since November 13