Axios: Biden considering some well-known Republicans for US Commerce secretary
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President-elect Joe Biden is considering some well-known Republicans—think Meg Whitman types—for Commerce secretary as a way to signal to red-state Americans he understands their concerns and plans to address them, Axios reported.

Biden's team is debating the political upside of an across-the-aisle pick, and it is still very possible the president-elect will settle on an all-Democratic Cabinet, according to people familiar with the matter.

For Commerce secretary, he also could select a mostly apolitical CEO, like former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns, as a neutral way to reach out to the business community.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
