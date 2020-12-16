Sanitek company statement: Armenia government has left no choice

For almost two years now, the law enforcement system of Armenia, apparently following the instructions of the executive branch of power, has been illegally prosecuting the Sanitek Group of Companies and its shareholders, who are foreign investors, and illegal criminal cases are initiated against the latter, etc.; this was announced by Sanitek waste management company in a statement.
"(…) and the investigation is not actually carried out now, and the criminal cases, in fact, are in a deadlock.
The mentioned criminal cases are a continuation of the previous illegal actions of the [Yerevan] Municipality and the illegal behavior towards Sanitek.
On the instructions of the Mayor of Yerevan, the Yerevan Municipality carried out an illegal process of terminating the contracts concluded with the Sanitek Group of Companies, aiming to transfer those contracts, including the property of Sanitek, to the company belonging to the Municipality.
These actions lead to the expropriation of Sanitek's investments. As a result of these actions, the Sanitek Group of Companies had to stop its activities and go bankrupt (…).
For months, Sanitek had hoped that in the context of the fierce [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war and the devastating [COVID-19] pandemic, the Armenian government would show goodwill and express willpower to resolve the situation.
Nonetheless, the government continued its working style of rejecting and denying any cooperation, leaving Sanitek with no choice but to file a claim against Armenia at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (the ICSID Court) in a short period of time, requesting a refund of its investments, which will amount to tens of millions of [US] dollars," the Sanitek statement also says in particular.