Artsakh Defense Army: Contact is lost with personnel of several combat positions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Last night, the contact was lost—in yet unknown circumstances—with the personnel of several Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army combat positions that are located in the direction of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages in Hadrut Region, the Defense Army reported Wednesday morning.

The search for them continued all night and this morning.

Through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, active steps are being taken to determine the possibility of these Armenian servicemen being captured by Azerbaijan, and if this is confirmed, to take the necessary actions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
