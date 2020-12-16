News
1,098 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 1,098 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 150,218 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 27 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,556 cases.

Eleven more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 637 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,242, the total respective number so far is 128,694, and the number of people currently being treated is 18,331—which is a drop by 182 in one day.

And 3,272 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 554,909 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
