News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russia MOD specialists in Karabakh clear 175 hectares from explosive ordnances
Russia MOD specialists in Karabakh clear 175 hectares from explosive ordnances
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Explosive ordnances continue to be cleared in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense use the latest equipment during demining and clearing of explosive ordnances in Karabakh, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Another 9.5 km of roads were cleared of explosive ordnances during the past day. The Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh have so far demined a total of 175 hectares of land, more than 49 km of roads and over 400 buildings and social facilities, and discovered and defused about 5,000 explosive ordnances in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President: Several dozen servicemen were taken prisoner by Azerbaijani side
In the direction of Khtsaberd village…
 Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh
It is expected to arrive in the coming days...
 Russian peacekeepers are deployed in Armenia village
In the Vorotan village section of Syunik Province…
 Father Vahram Melikyan: Reports on capture of Armenian servicemen further exacerbate this humiliating situation
Father Mkrtich Karapetyan also continues to be among the missing Armenians…
 Artsakh Defense Army: Contact is lost with personnel of several combat positions
In the direction of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages in Hadrut Region…
 Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh take humanitarian aid to Martakert town
Several hundred families have received these humanitarian packages…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos