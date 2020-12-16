Russia MOD specialists in Karabakh clear 175 hectares from explosive ordnances

Explosive ordnances continue to be cleared in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense use the latest equipment during demining and clearing of explosive ordnances in Karabakh, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Another 9.5 km of roads were cleared of explosive ordnances during the past day. The Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh have so far demined a total of 175 hectares of land, more than 49 km of roads and over 400 buildings and social facilities, and discovered and defused about 5,000 explosive ordnances in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.