Trump intends to appoint special attorney to investigate activities of Joe Biden's son

US President Donald Trump is considering appointing a special attorney to investigate the tax-related activities of Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, arranging a potential meeting with new Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, the Associated Press reported.
Trump was angered by the fact that the outgoing US Attorney General William Barr did not make public the fact of a two-year investigation into Hunter Biden.
In addition to appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Biden Jr.'s activities, Trump is also interested in appointing a special lawyer to investigate the presidential election results, the sources say.
On Monday evening, US Attorney General William Barr announced his imminent resignation, revealing plans about a week after Hunter Biden publicly announced that he was undergoing a financial investigation.