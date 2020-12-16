News
Wednesday
December 16
News
Wednesday
December 16
Situation is tense nearby Armenia MOD building
Situation is tense nearby Armenia MOD building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The situation is tense Wednesday nearby the building of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Relatives of the missing servicemen broke down the Ministry gate and entered the area of the building.

It was reported Tuesday that more than 100 Armenian servicemen had been taken prisoner by the Azerbaijanis near Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In this regard, the Artsakh Defense Army had issued a statement noting that last night, the contact was lost—in yet unknown circumstances—with the personnel of several Defense Army combat positions that are located in the direction of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages in Hadrut Region

To note, hundreds of residents of Armenia’s Shirak Province, who had learned about the captivity of their relatives, are protesting in front of the Shirak provincial hall.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
