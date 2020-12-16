Armenia, Estonia FMs discuss bilateral relations

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with his Estonian colleague, Urmas Reinsalu.
They touched upon Armenian-Estonian relations, emphasizing their mutual readiness to take steps to further expand and enrich the bilateral agenda. They exchanged views also on cooperation in multilateral formats.
Also, FMs Aivazian and Reinsalu discussed issues of regional security and stability. In this context, Minister Aivazian presented to his counterpart the steps being taken to address the current humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) due to the recent Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression.
The interlocutors underscored the need to address issues of peaceful settlement exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.