Joe Biden nominates former US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation

US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, CNN reported.
Thus, if approved, Buttigieg will become the first secretary in the US government from the LGBT community.
"Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a patriot and a problem-solver who speaks to the best of who we are as a nation," Biden said. "I am nominating him for Secretary of Transportation because this position stands at the nexus of so many of the interlocking challenges and opportunities ahead of us."