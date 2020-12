The number of COVID-19 detected cases in Georgia has increased by 3,487 over the past day, with 39 new deaths, Sputnik-Georgia reported.

According to the official StopCov website, the total number of cases has reached 198,387.

The death toll has reached 1,922.

41 Georgian citizens were taken for treatment from other countries.

The first COVID-19 case in Georgia was recorded on February 26.