Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Humanitarian aid consisting of 54 railway cars has been sent from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) told TASS Wednesday.

"Fifty four [railway] wagons, with a total of 1,200 tons of humanitarian aid, were sent to Nagorno-Karabakh from eight Russian cities; it is expected to arrive in the coming days," said the Russian MES.

"Humanitarian demining in [the Artsakh capital] Stepanakert and its suburbs covered an area of more than 30 hectares, where more than 2,000 explosive ordnances were found," the Russian MES press service added.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, humanitarian aid of construction material to Nagorno-Karabakh has helped restore around 30 buildings and social facilities.