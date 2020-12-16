News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh
Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Society

Humanitarian aid consisting of 54 railway cars has been sent from Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) told TASS Wednesday.

"Fifty four [railway] wagons, with a total of 1,200 tons of humanitarian aid, were sent to Nagorno-Karabakh from eight Russian cities; it is expected to arrive in the coming days," said the Russian MES.

"Humanitarian demining in [the Artsakh capital] Stepanakert and its suburbs covered an area of more than 30 hectares, where more than 2,000 explosive ordnances were found," the Russian MES press service added.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, humanitarian aid of construction material to Nagorno-Karabakh has helped restore around 30 buildings and social facilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President: Several dozen servicemen were taken prisoner by Azerbaijani side
In the direction of Khtsaberd village…
 Russian peacekeepers are deployed in Armenia village
In the Vorotan village section of Syunik Province…
 Father Vahram Melikyan: Reports on capture of Armenian servicemen further exacerbate this humiliating situation
Father Mkrtich Karapetyan also continues to be among the missing Armenians…
 Russia MOD specialists in Karabakh clear 175 hectares from explosive ordnances
Another 9.5 km of roads were cleared during the past day…
 Artsakh Defense Army: Contact is lost with personnel of several combat positions
In the direction of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages in Hadrut Region…
 Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh take humanitarian aid to Martakert town
Several hundred families have received these humanitarian packages…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos