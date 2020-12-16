News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
French authorities plan to plant 50 million trees to combat climate change effects
French authorities plan to plant 50 million trees to combat climate change effects
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The French authorities are planning large-scale reforestation in the country and intend to plant 50 million trees, Le Monde reported referring to the country's agriculture minister Julien Denormandie.

According to him, the issue of reforestation has been the most acute since the post-war period.

The country's authorities are ready to allocate about 200 million euros for this purpose, he added.

The minister noted that a huge challenge will be the selection of plants that can adapt to climate change, as well as finding enough seeds and trees for planting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos