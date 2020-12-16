News
Wednesday
December 16
News
Wednesday
December 16
Citizens demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation picket outside government building
Citizens demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation picket outside government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Citizens are protesting outside the main building of the government of Armenia, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Also, the picketers have brought with them a scarecrow with the image of Pashinyan.

"Nikol, you have betrayed this people, you have deceived us. You have to leave [the office of PM]. [Azerbaijan president Ilham] Aliyev humiliates the prime minister of our country every day, and the so-called prime minister does not dare to respond," said one of the protesters.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 

 
