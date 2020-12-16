News
News
Karen Ghazaryan returns from captivity in Azerbaijan, has health problems, receiving treatment
Karen Ghazaryan returns from captivity in Azerbaijan, has health problems, receiving treatment
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Karen Ghazaryan, 34-year-old resident of Armenia’s Berdavan village who was captured in 2018, has been returned to Armenia along with 44 prisoners of war and is currently at the hospital. Armen Ghazaryan, Karen’s father, reported the news to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Karen is at the hospital. His treatment began yesterday, but he isn’t communicating yet. He recognizes everyone, but has no contact. There are no visible injuries,” the father said, adding that he is taking care of his son.

Karen Ghazaryan was captured on July 15, 2018. On February 27, 2019, the Court of Heavy Crimes of Ganja sentenced him to 20 years in prison under a phony charge.

While he was in captivity, Karen’s father had informed that his son’s health condition was bad and that he wasn’t talking to anyone.

According to Armen Ghazaryan, his son had mental health problems in the past as well.
This text available in   Հայերեն
