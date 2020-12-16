Karabakh Ombudsman: Unit of 60 Armenian servicemen missing in direction of Khtsaberd village

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“In regard to the news about new Armenian prisoners of war, I have contacted several bodies and certain servicemen on the spot.

According to preliminary data, it is very likely that a unit of nearly 60 Armenian servicemen are missing in the direction of Khtsaberd village of the Hadrut region, and this can be seen in the video released by the Azerbaijani side.

This incident is absolutely unacceptable and must be quickly and strictly investigated by law-enforcement authorities to clarify all the circumstances and the circle of the guilty. All authorized bodies of Artsakh and Armenia must take immediate steps to bring all of our prisoners of war back home as soon as possible.

Besides this, it is necessary to provide specific information to the relatives of the prisoners of war and communicate with the public transparently in order to avoid disinformation and needless tension.”