Lavrov says US did not turn to Russia about alleged hacker attacks
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The United States did not officially contact Russia on account of the alleged new hacker attacks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told  TASS on Wednesday.

“We’re already used to the fact that the United States and other Western countries make new accusations against Russia in the media, be it about hackers or revelations about the double or even triple poisoning of Navalny”, Reuters reports referring to Lavrov.

It turned out the first time his wife was poisoned, he added.

Earlier, the US President's National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien interrupted his trip to Europe due to a Russian cyberattack, Western media reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
