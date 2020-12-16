News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh President: Several dozen servicemen were taken prisoner by Azerbaijani side
Artsakh President: Several dozen servicemen were taken prisoner by Azerbaijani side
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

The Azerbaijani side continues its persistent provocative behavior, one of the examples of which is their recent actions in the Khtsaberd and Berdadzor [villages’] sections. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan stated this in his address on Wednesday.

"The [Artsakh] Defense Army servicemen and Russian peacekeepers have prevented various provocations by Azerbaijani servicemen, and last night they were driven out of the vicinity of the village of Hin Shen in Shushi [Region]. No one was affected in the direction of Berdadzor these days, and the adversary was not allowed to enter any settlement.

Unfortunately, several dozen of our servicemen have fallen prisoner to the Azerbaijani side in the direction of Khtsaberd, and now the Ministry of Defense is clarifying all the circumstances. I will personally be consistent so that the perpetrators of this incident be held legally liable. Their [the aforesaid Armenian soldiers’] quick and safe return to the Homeland shall be the focus of the forthcoming efforts of us all, and we are already taking steps in that direction.

Together with the military-political leadership of the Republic of Armenia, we are working with the Russian side to jointly prevent Azerbaijani provocations; and the Defense Army, of course, is fulfilling its duties in parallel," the Artsakh President added in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh
It is expected to arrive in the coming days...
 Russian peacekeepers are deployed in Armenia village
In the Vorotan village section of Syunik Province…
 Father Vahram Melikyan: Reports on capture of Armenian servicemen further exacerbate this humiliating situation
Father Mkrtich Karapetyan also continues to be among the missing Armenians…
 Russia MOD specialists in Karabakh clear 175 hectares from explosive ordnances
Another 9.5 km of roads were cleared during the past day…
 Artsakh Defense Army: Contact is lost with personnel of several combat positions
In the direction of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages in Hadrut Region…
 Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh take humanitarian aid to Martakert town
Several hundred families have received these humanitarian packages…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos