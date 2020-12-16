Armenia MOD meeting with 10 of parents of missing servicemen, others waiting

The situation in front of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia remains tense. The relatives of missing servicemen are demanding a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and are disputing with police officers standing on the other side of the gates.
One of the police officers told the relatives that Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan is also at the Ministry of Defense.
Some parents reported that ten parents are currently in a meeting with Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan. The other parents were advised to wait patiently until the meeting ends.