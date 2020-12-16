News
Karabakh President: I hope other countries follow Russia's example
Karabakh President: I hope other countries follow Russia's example
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) is significant for the Armenian people in terms of security and humanitarianism. This is what President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan stated in his message today, adding the following:

“The next direction is the resolution of humanitarian issues, including issues related to prisoners of war and missing persons, ensuring of return of displaced persons to their respective settlements and proper protection of spiritual-cultural heritage. In this context, it is very important to ensure ongoing international humanitarian assistance, and the Russian Federation has become the frontrunner out of all foreign countries with its direct and large-scale support to Artsakh.

I hope other countries and large international organizations follow Russia’s example and finally break the ‘ice’ of artificial isolation of Artsakh from the world. Of course, the unconditional, constant and invaluable support of Armenia to Artsakh can’t be viewed from this perspective in any way. This only concerns international assistance.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
