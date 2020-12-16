Karabakh President: Homeless people to be provided with dwellings in the course of three years

A major direction in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is the foreign policy targeted at socio-economic development and engagement of foreign investments, thanks to which we have to aspire to stop being isolated from the world in terms of economy as well.

This is what President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan stated in his message.

“Another major direction is the solution to issues in the humanitarian and social sectors. Artsakh has suffered because of human casualties and territorial losses, and the reasons for this are the missing persons, prisoners of war, destroyed structures, as well as problems with social security and psychological traumas. Artsakh currently has new and tremendous needs, and the authorities need to work more effectively.

First of all, the authorities need to provide homeless citizens with dwellings and minimum social conditions. Alongside this and especially after that, we need to set the objective to guarantee favorable conditions to improve the quality of life of all citizens and for socio-economic development. For this, the authorities envisage doing their best to bring all prisoners of war back along with Armenia and continue searching for the bodies and missing persons; solve the problem with temporary dwellings for homeless citizens in a short period; provide apartments to all homeless people in the course of three years; pay the mortgage loans and the interest rates for citizens in the course of three years; declare tax amnesty and set wide privileges for taxes and prepare an inventory of the material damages recorded as a result of the war, etc.

The implementation of these and other programs will be possible not only through the resources of Artsakh, but also through the active support of Armenia, all Armenians of the world, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the Russian Federation.

I hope various international organizations and other foreign governments also follow the examples of Armenia and Russia and provide ongoing and direct humanitarian assistance to Artsakh.”