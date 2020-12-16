News
Artsakh President: War with heavy losses is itself great source of crisis for state and political systems
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A war with heavy losses is itself a great source of crisis for the state and political systems. On the other hand, in the war and post-war period, any state needs internal stability and joint work. Otherwise, crises can last a long time and deepen. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan stated this in his address on Wednesday.

"For me, of course, actions aimed at demanding clarifications from the authorities of the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia on the results of the [recent] war and the current situation are perceptible, as each government must be responsible and accountable to the people for fulfilling or not fulfilling its responsibilities.

(…) however, when bringing someone to account, it is necessary to separate the (…) objective reasons from the subjective guilt, the desires from the opportunities.

Under the conditions of a big difference between constitutional powers and severe functional restrictions in real life, I, in my view, I have done everything possible to contribute to the most important work of the defense of the Homeland, regardless of my official and unofficial powers and capabilities,” the Artsakh President added in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
