News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Dollar drops after long rise in Armenia
Dollar drops after long rise in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 524.90/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.19 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 640.64 (up by AMD 2.29), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 709.51 (up by AMD 9.93), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.16 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 408.65, AMD 31,231.43 and AMD 17,331.58, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Central Bank: Inflation won't exceed 4%, there will be 7.2% economic downturn
As far as payments of...
 Vazgen Manukyan: Economic situation in Armenia is devastating
The politician also stated that...
 Central Bank chief: Low economic activity, weak domestic demand will remain in Armenia
Galstyan recalled that a 9.1% economic decline was registered in the country in the third quarter of 2020, and this was mainly due to…
 Armenia Central Bank head: I don't know what will happen to the exchange rates
The national currency of Armenia...
 Why is USD exchange rate rising in Armenia?
The governor of the Central Bank explained…
 Prices of certain products might go up in Armenia in the short run
Galstyan’s forecasts confirm...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos