Dollar drops after long rise in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 524.90/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.19 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 640.64 (up by AMD 2.29), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 709.51 (up by AMD 9.93), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.16 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 408.65, AMD 31,231.43 and AMD 17,331.58, respectively.