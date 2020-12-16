Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's father dies

Vova Pashinyan, father of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, has died. Founding general director of Nairi Medical Center Harutyun Kushkyan confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Vova Pashinyan was 80 years old and had been at the hospital for a long time. He was living in Ijevan with his wife.
Vova Pashinyan was born in Jarkhech village and was a physical education teacher at the secondary school in Haghartsin village.
His current wife, Yerjanik Chibukhchyan is not Nikol Pashinyan’s biological mother. Nikol Pashinyan was 12 years old when his biological mother died from an illness.
Vova Pashinyan remarried, and the stepmother raised the three sons from his first marriage, including Nikol Pashinyan.