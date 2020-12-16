News
Erdogan says US sanctions will to stop Turkey's defense industry
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The sanctions imposed by the US against Turkey over the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system purchase will not stop its defense industry operating, Reuters reported referring Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The sanctions demonstrate the US hostile position towards its NATO ally, but these problems will be overcome, Erdogan noted in his video conference held on Wednesday.

Deliveries of the latest Russian S-400 air defense systems, which caused a crisis in relations between Turkey and the US, began in mid-July 2019. Washington demanded to abandon the deal and purchase American Patriot systems in return, threatening to delay or even cancel the sale of the latest F-35 fighters to Turkey, as well as to impose sanctions following CAATSA (The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act). Ankara refused to make concessions and continued negotiations on signing an additional batch of S-400.
