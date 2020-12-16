Armenian police officer uses swear words against demonstrator during opposition's march

Armenia PM dismisses Shirak Province deputy governor

Governor of Armenia's Lori Province resigns

Armenia Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to be sent to Russia on business trip

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Heritage Party representatives

Robert O'Brien interrupts his trip to Europe amid Russian cyber attack

Israeli authorities pick new head of Mossad spy service

Erdogan says US sanctions will to stop Turkey's defense industry

Putin to take part in CIS council meeting on December 18

Dollar drops after long rise in Armenia

HRW: Attacks on Ghazanchetsots Church of Artsakh may be a war crime, investigation needed

Artsakh President: I have decided to resign from post of Chairman of Free Homeland party and leave the party

Citizens holding "March of Dignity" in Yerevan demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation

Karabakh President: I was ready to resign after the war

Soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound in Artsakh

Armenia President congratulates Kazakh counterpart on Independence Day

Artsakh President: War with heavy losses is itself great source of crisis for state and political systems

Lavrov says US did not turn to Russia about alleged hacker attacks

Armen Sarkissian meets with leader of opposition Bright Armenia faction

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's father dies

President: Meaning of 2 of 3 principles of Karabakh conflict settlement has disappeared

French authorities plan to plant 50 million trees to combat climate change effects

Joe Biden nominates former US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation

Artsakh President: Several dozen servicemen were taken prisoner by Azerbaijani side

Karabakh President: Homeless people to be provided with dwellings in the course of three years

Karabakh President: I hope other countries follow Russia's example

Russia emergency ministry sends 54 train cars of humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Germany reports record COVID-19 death rate

Armenia MOD meeting with 10 of parents of missing servicemen, others waiting

Paris mayor's office fined € 90 thousand for excessive number of women in leadership positions

Lawyer: Appellate court lifted arrest selected for Armenia ex-ambassador to Holy See

Karabakh Ombudsman: Unit of 60 Armenian servicemen missing in direction of Khtsaberd village

Russian peacekeepers are deployed in Armenia village

Karen Ghazaryan returns from captivity in Azerbaijan, has health problems, receiving treatment

What is level of Armenia-EU relations?

Citizens demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation picket outside government building

EU disburses €9mn in grants for Justice Reforms in Armenia

Armenia, Estonia FMs discuss bilateral relations

3,487 COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia over the past 24 hours

Armenia FM to pay working visit to Brussels

Trump intends to appoint special attorney to investigate activities of Joe Biden's son

Situation is tense nearby Armenia MOD building

Father Vahram Melikyan: Reports on capture of Armenian servicemen further exacerbate this humiliating situation

China to buy at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from BioNTech

Russia MOD specialists in Karabakh clear 175 hectares from explosive ordnances

Group of Shirak Province residents block Gyumri-Yerevan motorway

Axios: Biden considering some well-known Republicans for US Commerce secretary

1,098 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh Defense Army: Contact is lost with personnel of several combat positions

Sanitek company statement: Armenia government has left no choice

Fauci calls on Biden to be vaccinated for coronavirus as soon as possible

Newspaper: Details come in from meeting between Armenia PM, parliament majority faction

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh take humanitarian aid to Martakert town

Newspaper: Relevant bodies do not provide any explanation about Karabakh villages that passed to Azerbaijan

Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Democratic Joe Biden on US presidential election victory

Trump continues to challenge presidential election results in court

Arsen Ghukasyan: 64 bodies of Armenians removed from Jabrayil and Fizuli (VIDEO)

Artsakh presidential spokesman: Hin Shen village has been unblocked

Armenia MOD to make statement on capture of Armenian soldiers soon

Azerbaijanis advance towards villages of Shushi, demand that villagers leave homes

Armenia ruling party MP drops mandate

Russian peacekeepers prohibit Azerbaijani reporter's entry into Dadivank Monastery

Vanadzor State University demands resignation of Armenia PM and cabinet

Karabakh President: Decision to extradite 2 Azerbaijani saboteurs made upon consent of Smbat Tsakanyan's parents

Russia MOD: Ceasefire regime is maintained along entire length of line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia environment minister appoints spokesperson

Turkey, Azerbaijan intend to build natural gas pipeline in Nakhchivan

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan encouraging Armenophobia for years led to cruelties against Artsakh-Armenians

Digest, 15.12.20: 44 POWs return to Armenia, latest on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Artur Vanetsyan: Representatives of National Security Service know about several Pashinyan-Aliyev meetings

Rumor circulates that Turkey will push US from Incirlik air base after sanctions

Opposition member announces upcoming demonstrations demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Ankara accuses Athens of attempted intimidation

Armenia FM, new Ambassador of Belarus discuss enrichment of bilateral agenda

Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan's Office has new department head

ArmLur.am: Second Armenian prosecutor resigns

Russian analysts consider further escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh possible

Armenia Central Bank: Inflation won't exceed 4%, there will be 7.2% economic downturn

NATO countries disagreeing with Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty

Azerbaijan hands over Narek Sardaryan to Armenia

Central Bank: Investment opportunities in Armenia in the medium term assessed positively

Vazgen Manukyan: Economic situation in Armenia is devastating

Armenia ruling party MP: Second round of exchange of POWs to start very soon

Armenia Parliament Speaker and Armenian political party leader discuss developments in the country

Hungarian Parliament passes law banning adoption by same-sex couples

Central Bank chief: Low economic activity, weak domestic demand will remain in Armenia

Armenia Central Bank head: I don't know what will happen to the exchange rates

Why is USD exchange rate rising in Armenia?

Citizens holding 'march for dignity' in Yerevan, demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation (LIVE)

Prices of certain products might go up in Armenia in the short run

Central Bank Governor: Armenia records 1.6% inflation in past 12 months

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

Armenian newspaper: Artur Vanetsyan on Nikol Pashinyan and sale of Artsakh for $5,000,000,000

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with United Labor Party leader

Armenia opposition candidate for PM: Current situation is more terrible than it seems

Court hearing over case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials postponed again

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Lori to resign Wednesday

Opposition MPs meet with locals of Armenia's Martuni, Vardenis, Sotk and surrounding communities

Medal for Combat Service posthumously bestowed to 22 Armenian servicemen

Opposition Homeland Salvation Movement coordinator presents schedule of protests for Pashinyan's resignation