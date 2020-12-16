News
HRW: Attacks on Ghazanchetsots Church of Artsakh may be a war crime, investigation needed
HRW: Attacks on Ghazanchetsots Church of Artsakh may be a war crime, investigation needed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Watch has published an article about Azerbaijan's attacks on the Ghazanchetsots church in Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The organization notes that during the hostilities, Azerbaijani forces struck two attacks on the church within one day.

“The two strikes on the church, the second one while journalists and other civilians had gathered at the site, appear to be deliberate,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “These attacks should be impartially investigated and those responsible held to account.”
