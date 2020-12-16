Zakharova: Exchange of POWs in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in progress

The exchange of prisoners of war in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone is in progress. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said during today’s briefing.

Zakharova recalled that there had been a lot of preparations for the exchange of prisoners of war under the principle of “all for all” and that Russian peacekeepers carried out the activities with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

According to Zakharova, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov provided details about the process yesterday.

“Russian peacekeepers will continue to contribute to unconditional implementation of the trilateral agreement,” Zakharova cited Muradov’s words.

On November 9, a statement was signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, but nobody had officially announced the signing of the agreement.