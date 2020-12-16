News
Governor of Armenia's Lori Province resigns
Governor of Armenia's Lori Province resigns
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan today submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Ghukasyan posted on his Facebook page that the decision on his resignation was made by the ruling political party and that he accepted the decision unconditionally and without thinking twice.

Ghukasyan also wrote about his career as deputy governor and then governor and expressed gratitude to the political party, the employees of the regional governor’s office, the heads of cities and villages and others. He added that he was willing to invest his knowledge and experience to support the new authorities of Lori Province.
