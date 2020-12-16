Armenian economy minister invites Chinese companies to participate in investment programs in Armenia

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan today had a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Fahn Yoon.
Ambassador Yoon expressed gratitude for the meeting, after which the minister and the Ambassador congratulated each other on being appointed to their respective posts.
Touching upon the prospects for cooperation between Armenia and China, the Ambassador stated that the trade and economic relations are built on a good foundation, yet there is great potential for development of those relations.
Kerobyan attached importance to the formation of an updated agenda for mutually beneficial partnership and outlining of a roadmap for implementation. He also invited Chinese companies to participate in the implementation of investment programs in Armenia and offered to establish in Armenia a joint industry in order to sell products in the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran.
The minister also informed that Armenia will ban imports of Turkish products starting from January 1, 2021. In this regard, the Chinese party will be provided with the list of mentioned goods so that Chinese companies can study them and submit their recommendations to import similar products into Armenia.
The parties also touched upon the deepening of future cooperation in the tourism sector and attached importance to the need to organize direct flights between the two countries.