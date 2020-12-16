Zakharova on reason why Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group didn't visit region

I don’t think I need to disclose the details about the composition of the Russian delegation. There were reasons, and there is no need to state that there might be conspiracy. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said during today’s briefing after she was asked why Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov wasn’t joining the other Co-Chairs during their visit to the region.

“Russia was represented in Yerevan and Azerbaijan. Don’t look for an in-depth political subtext,” she added.

French and US Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stéphane Visconti and Andrew Schofer visited Baku on December 12-13 and Yerevan on December 13-14. Since Igor Popov was unable to visit, in Baku he was represented by Ambassador of Russia Mikhail Bochernikov, and in Yerevan — by Chargé d’Affaires of Russia Alexey Sinegubov.