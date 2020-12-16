News
Armenian police officer swears at demonstrator during opposition's march
Armenian police officer swears at demonstrator during opposition's march
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


An incident took place during the “March for Dignity” held by the opposition. According to secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Abovyan, a police officer swears at a demonstrator.

The citizen claimed that the police officer had sworn at him. When the police officer said the citizen had offended him, the citizen said the police officer was lying.

“We must not allow provocations in any case. We will do everything we can to disallow provocations because we understand whom the provocations are in favor of. As far as I understood, the police officer used swear words. The Prosperous Armenia faction will deal with this issue, send official inquiries, address the Police of Armenia and solve all the issues,” Abovyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
