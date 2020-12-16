Karabakh President: There will be snap elections, but I won't run in them

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has declared that he is leaving politics. “In a reasonable time frame, Artsakh will hold snap elections, but I won’t run in those elections and will leave politics”, Harutyunyan added to his previously released message.
In the initial version of his message, Harutyunyan had written the following about his resignation: “At the same time, since I am aware of certain public and political moods that emerged as a result of the war, with respect to the need for my resignation from the post of President of Artsakh, I would like to state that I am ready to resign when Artsakh is ready to overcome the hardships of presidential and parliamentary elections properly and with dignity, in regard to internal and external conditions and constitutional regulations.”