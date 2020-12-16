News
Wednesday
December 16
Karabakh President: There will be snap elections, but I won't run in them
Karabakh President: There will be snap elections, but I won't run in them
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has declared that he is leaving politics. “In a reasonable time frame, Artsakh will hold snap elections, but I won’t run in those elections and will leave politics”, Harutyunyan added to his previously released message.

In the initial version of his message, Harutyunyan had written the following about his resignation: “At the same time, since I am aware of certain public and political moods that emerged as a result of the war, with respect to the need for my resignation from the post of President of Artsakh, I would like to state that I am ready to resign when Artsakh is ready to overcome the hardships of presidential and parliamentary elections properly and with dignity, in regard to internal and external conditions and constitutional regulations.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
