Armenia PM: There are some restrictions on Artsakh Defense Army's fighting due to presence of Russian peacekeepers
Armenia PM: There are some restrictions on Artsakh Defense Army's fighting due to presence of Russian peacekeepers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian peacekeepers, units of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijani units and, according to our intelligence data, certain Turkish units are located in the territories of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Hadrut region, and the situation is rather difficult and tense. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with RFE/RL today.

“In the context of the November 9 statement, this sector is and must be under the control of the Defense Army,” he said, adding that, in accordance with the trilateral ceasefire agreement, Russia is the guarantor for implementation of the statement and violation of the provisions of the statement must be recorded and actions must follow.

When told that the Azerbaijanis aren’t observing the terms of the statement and Russian peacekeepers are not very likely to fight and asked what Armenia has to do, Pashinyan said the following: “Armenia has to take actions, and first and foremost they have to be diplomatic actions, which are being taken. In this sector, the soldiers of the Defense Army showed resistance and the fighting ended when Russian peacekeepers reached the scene of the incident. The problem is that there are restrictions on the military operations of the Defense army in the presence of Russian peacekeepers. Thus, the situation has to be solved through political and diplomatic contacts.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
