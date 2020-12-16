News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian PM: Armenia's borders are being adjusted based on maps with legal force in former USSR
Armenian PM: Armenia's borders are being adjusted based on maps with legal force in former USSR
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I would like to touch upon what is considered when we say ‘the border of Armenia’ — Armenia gained independence as the legal successor of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic and within its territory. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in an interview with RFE/RL today.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the criticism according to which Armenia’s border is determined through Google Maps and GPS. “Now there are many discussions and speculations since there are talks about adjusting the borders through GPS. There are many speculations according to which the points on the border are adjusted based on Google Maps. I would like to clarify that the borders are being adjusted based on the maps that existed in the Soviet era, and the GPS devices are used to mark the coordinates on the map precisely. Moreover, these are maps that have de jure legal force. It’s not about maps taken from a drawer, but maps that had legal force in the former USSR,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ambassador to Iran meets with Iranian Customs Administration head
During the meeting, the parties...
 ECHR confirms importance of interim measures for claims of Armenia and Azerbaijan
On 15 December 2020 the Court...
 Armenia FM: Putin and Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Asked how he would assess...
 Armenia defense minister meets with relatives of missing servicemen
Harutyunyan also touched upon...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Fates of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher direction remain unknown
Chief of the General Staff of...
 Politik.am: Armenia currently has 1,400 missing servicemen and unrecognizable bodies of 700 victims
At this moment, the authorities have...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos